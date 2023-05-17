New generation is here already: Novak Djokovic reflects on defeat against Holger Rune in Italian Open QFs

Following his three-set defeat in the Italian Open 2023 quarterfinals against 20-year-old Holger Rune, the 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic remains undeterred and said that the new generation is here already. The 20-year-old Danish tennis player prevailed 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to seal a win against the World No. 1 in a match that lasted for two hours and 19-minute triumph.

There are several younger players who have competed against and beaten Djokovic and other superstars on the ATP Tour, with Rune and another 20-year-old, Carlos Alcaraz among them. "Obviously, a new generation is here already. I mean, Carlos Alcaraz is No. 1 in the world from Monday. Obviously he's playing amazing tennis. I think it's also good for our sport that we have new faces, new guys coming up. It's normal. We've been saying this for years, that we can expect it to come, that moment to come when you have [a] kind of shift of generations," ATP.com quoted Djokovic as saying.

"I'm personally still trying to hang in there with all of them. I'm happy with -- of course, very happy with -- my career so far. I still have the hunger to keep going," he added. Rune now leads the pair's ATP Head2Head series 2-1, with both of his triumphs coming at Masters 1000 events. Djokovic was highly complimentary of his 20-year-old opponent.

"Obviously in this kind of condition, it's very difficult to get the ball past him. He's very, very fast, very quick. Great anticipation. Just a very talented, dynamic player, and all-around player. Yeah, he was just better. He played too well for me for most parts of the match. I did have a bad start of the third set. I think that's where the match kind of shifted to his side. He kept his nerves and deserved to win," Djokovic said. When asked about the French Open the 38-time ATP Masters 1000 champion said that he is still confident for Roland Garros. The 35-year-old was also asked what else he needs going into the clay-court major.

"Nothing. I mean, just training and getting ready for the most important tournament of the clay season for me. I know I can always play better. Definitely am looking forward to working on various aspects of my game, of my body, and hopefully getting myself in 100 per cent shape. That's the goal. I always like my chances in Grand Slams against anybody on any surface, best of five. Let's see how it goes," Djokovic said. (ANI)

