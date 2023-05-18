Soccer-Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined 75,000 pounds ($95,000)following his comments to the media after the match against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, the Football Association said on Thursday. After Liverpool's 4-3 home win, Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" Liverpool. The referee's body reviewed the audio of Tierney's exchange with the Liverpool manager and said he acted in a professional manner throughout.

The FA said the first match of Klopp's touchline ban was effective immediately and the second suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, on the condition that he did not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime. The decision means that the German will not take charge of his side when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

Liverpool are fifth in the league standings with 65 points, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion but having played two matches more. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

