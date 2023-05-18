Left Menu

Maha: Tulja Bhavani temple administration bans 'indecent' clothing, makes U-turn later

Hours after issuing a diktat against indecent clothing on the premises, the management of the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtras Osmanabad district on Thursday made it clear that no restrictions have been imposed on devotees.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:31 IST
Maha: Tulja Bhavani temple administration bans 'indecent' clothing, makes U-turn later
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after issuing a diktat against `indecent clothing' on the premises, the management of the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Thursday made it clear that no restrictions have been imposed on devotees. The centuries-old temple, located at Tuljapur, attracts lakhs of visitors every year.

''No restrictions have been imposed on devotees visiting the temple for darshan or puja,'' a circular or notice signed by the local tehsildar (revenue official), who is an ex-officio member of the temple management committee, said. Earlier in the day, the administration put up boards in Marathi on the premises with a message which said ''uncivilised dress, indecent clothing and those displaying body parts, half pants and bermuda pants will not be allowed''.

''Be mindful of Indian culture,'' the message read.

The temple management's public relations officer Nagesh Shitole told PTI in the morning that the boards were installed to ensure that sanctity of the place was maintained, and such rules were commonplace at temples across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023