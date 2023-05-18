Maha: Tulja Bhavani temple administration bans 'indecent' clothing, makes U-turn later

Hours after issuing a diktat against `indecent clothing' on the premises, the management of the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Thursday made it clear that no restrictions have been imposed on devotees. The centuries-old temple, located at Tuljapur, attracts lakhs of visitors every year.

''No restrictions have been imposed on devotees visiting the temple for darshan or puja,'' a circular or notice signed by the local tehsildar (revenue official), who is an ex-officio member of the temple management committee, said. Earlier in the day, the administration put up boards in Marathi on the premises with a message which said ''uncivilised dress, indecent clothing and those displaying body parts, half pants and bermuda pants will not be allowed''.

''Be mindful of Indian culture,'' the message read.

The temple management's public relations officer Nagesh Shitole told PTI in the morning that the boards were installed to ensure that sanctity of the place was maintained, and such rules were commonplace at temples across the country.

