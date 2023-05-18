Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 23:11 IST
RCB beat SRH by eight wickets

Virat Kohli struck a magnificent century as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Invited to bat, SRH made 186 for 5, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 104 off just 51 balls while Harry Brook (27 not out) was the next best batter.

For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers.

RCB chased down the target of 187 with four balls to spare with Kohli hitting 100 off 63 balls and sharing 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) in 17.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 104; Michael Bracewell 2/13). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 187 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 100, Faf du Plessis 71; T Natarajan 1/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

