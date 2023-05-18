RCB beat SRH by eight wickets
Virat Kohli struck a magnificent century as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Invited to bat, SRH made 186 for 5, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 104 off just 51 balls while Harry Brook (27 not out) was the next best batter.
For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers.
RCB chased down the target of 187 with four balls to spare with Kohli hitting 100 off 63 balls and sharing 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) in 17.5 overs.
Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 104; Michael Bracewell 2/13). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 187 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 100, Faf du Plessis 71; T Natarajan 1/34).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat first against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023
Hindware's New TVC Campaign 5 Star Hotel like Bathrooms Featuring Cricket Stars from Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023