Kohli and Faf du Plessis's breathtaking partnership clinched a dominating win and two crucial points for RCB against SRH in IPL

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:29 IST
We're are good mates on and off the field": RCB's Faf du Plessis on winning partnership with Virat Kohli against SRH
Faf du Plessis (Image: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
After winning a crucial match of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets with an opening stand of 172, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has said that he and Virat Kohli complement each other really well in batting. Kohli and Faf du Plessis's breathtaking partnership clinched a dominating win and two crucial points for RCB against SRH in IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the post-match presentation, u Plessis said, "Amazing chase isn't it! That's my first reaction. Did feel walking off after the first innings that it was a very good wicket. Felt 200 was a par score. Not many balls turned for the spinners. We're doing the right things from a batting perspective. In the previous game, we were also clinical with the ball. We complement each other really well (partnership with Kohli). We play in very different areas so it's difficult to bowl to. We're good mates on and off the field. We're going back to Chinnaswamy which will be an amazing game. A lot of fans coming in and another must-win for us." Put to bat first, SRH lost early wickets as Michael Bracewell cleared up Abhishek Sharma for 11 and then Rahul Tripathi for 15.

The duo of Aiden Markram and Klaasen rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the RCB bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer. Klaasen played a brilliant knock of 104, providing his team with a total of 186/5 in 20 overs.

For RCB, M Bracewell was the pick of the bowler, taking two scalps by conceding only 13 runs. Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel took one wicket each. Chasing a total of 187, the celebrated RCB duo Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave an outstanding opening stand of 172.

RCB won comfortability with Kohli's century off 63 balls and Faf's 71 off 47 balls. Kohli won the "Player of the Match" award.

SRH bowlers seemed hopeless and got only two breakthroughs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took one-one wicket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

