Indian football head coach Igor Stimac narrows down squad for Intercontinental Cup, SAFF Championship

Senior Indian Men's National Team head coach Igor Stimac has narrowed his squad down to 27 players after two days of rigorous medical tests at the Blue Tigers' camp in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 23:45 IST
Indian men's football team (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Indian Men's National Team head coach Igor Stimac has narrowed his squad down to 27 players after two days of rigorous medical tests at the Blue Tigers' camp in Bhubaneswar. The Indian Team is currently preparing for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup (June 9 to 18) and the SAFF Championship (June 21 to July 4).

The Blue Tigers camp in Bhubaneswar, where the Intercontinental Cup is set to be held, began on May 16 with 40 players, but after rounds of medical and physical tests, the final list of players for the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship has been narrowed down to 27 players. Out of the released players, Vishal Kaith, Manvir Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, and Roshan Singh have been left out due to injuries. India will continue their camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of the Intercontinental Cup; after the completion of the aforementioned tournament, they will shift base to Bengaluru for the SAFF Championship.

India's 27-member squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke. Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita. Head Coach: Igor Stimac. (ANI)

