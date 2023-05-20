Golf-Conners put Canada top PGA Championship leaderboard

Canada's Corey Connors climbed to the top of the PGA Championship second round leaderboard on Friday, with an error-free first nine to move one clear of the pack.

Conners and world number two Scottie Scheffler started the day one back of first round leader Bryson DeChambeau but in early afternoon rain both surged past the 2020 U.S. Open champion. Scheffler, who posted his first ever bogey-free round at a major with a tidy 67 on Thursday, was quickly on the move with a tap in birdie at the first then rolled in a 10-footer on the second for another to go clear at the top.

But he was soon joined by Conners who was playing the back nine first at Oak Hill picking up birdies at 13 and 15. The Canadian would get to the turn without a mistake and take the outright lead at five-under with nine to play when Scheffler took his first bogey at Oak Hill at the seventh.

Joining Scheffler one off the pace was 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley who was also enjoying an error-free day while picking up birdies on two of his opening four holes. DeChambeau was unable to find the form that carried him into the first round lead but the LIV Golf standard bearer lurks just two back at three under alongside Norway's world number 11 Viktor Hovland, who jumped into contention when he opened his round with two birdies.

Conners was not the only Canadian flag on the leaderboard as compatriot Taylor Pendrith returned a 69 to get to one-under 139. Briton Justin Rose was also in the clubhouse at one-under the 2016 Rio Olympic champion carding a level par 70.

