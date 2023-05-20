Dagar lone Indian to complete Round 1 on weather-hit day in USA

Diksha Dagar was the lone Indian to complete her first round on a weather-hit first day at the Aramco Team Series - Florida on Saturday.

Play was later suspended with more than 35 players yet to complete their first round.

Dagar, who had two birdies against three bogeys, shot 1-over 73 on a difficult day, when only 10 players among those who had completed their first round came under par. Dagar, who birdied third and 12th holes, was tied-19th on a tough day for scoring.

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz fired a five-under-par 67 to top the individual leader board. Iturrioz had an eventful round with six birdies and an eagle against one bogey and one double bogey.

Of the other four Indians, the current leader on Order of Merit rankings, Aditi Ashok, who has one win this season, was T-33 at 2-over after 13 holes. Amandeep Drall was 5-over after 14 and Vani Kapoor was 5-over after 13 holes. Aditi had two bogeys against four bogeys.

Amandeep Drall was hit by a double and she had five bogeys and two birdies, while Vani had just one birdie against six bogeys.

Most of players from the morning wave had completed their round when play was suspended due to an electrical storm and lightning risk in the area.

After nearly two hours of no play, the teams returned to the golf course, but play was suspended again due to bad light with 13 teams left to complete their round.

In the individual segment, it was a great day for Iturrioz, who fired a round of 67 (-5) which included an eagle, six birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

On the individual leader board, it is Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson who sits in second place on four-under-par having played 13 holes of her first round.

Two players are tied for third place with Czechia’s Klara Davidson Spilkova and Scotland’s Louise Duncan on three-under-par.

Two-time LET winner Davidson Spilkova only had one dropped shot on her scorecard and was pleased she stayed patient.

