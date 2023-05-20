Tennis-Rune rallies past Ruud into Rome final

Holger Rune battled from a set and break down to seal a 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 win over world number four Casper Ruud in an absorbing all-Scandinavian Italian Open semi-final on Saturday and meets Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev next. French and U.S. Open runner-up Ruud took a tight first set on the back of 22 winners, including 11 on his forehand, and looked well on course for a spot in the final after grabbing the first break of the match in the second set for a 4-2 lead.

"I told myself at this moment I had nothing to lose, he's probably going to win the match," Denmark's Rune said. "So I told myself to play free and enjoy myself as it would probably be my last set here." Rune took a medical timeout for a minor shoulder problem and that looked to throw Estoril champion Ruud off his game as the 24-year-old Norwegian surrendered his serve twice to get dragged into a deciding set.

A double-fault gifted Rune a break and a 3-1 lead in the final set and the 20-year-old never looked back as he sealed a first victory over Ruud in five meetings. "I really played some of my best tennis," said Rune, who beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

"Especially in the matches against Novak and Casper. Such difficult players to play against. I had to find my best tennis and I actually didn't find it today until the end. That's why I turned it around." The second semi-final between Tsitsipas and Medvedev started after a short rain delay.

In the women's final later on Saturday, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will meet Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)