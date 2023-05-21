Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester City win Premier League title

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 00:02 IST
Soccer-Manchester City win Premier League title

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday after second-placed Arsenal were beaten away at Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.

City, who play Chelsea at home on Sunday, have 85 points with three games to play with Arsenal on 81 with one game left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
2
Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland

Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothe...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
One of world's leading jewellery manufacturers, Emerald Group picks up equity stake in Limelight Diamonds

One of world's leading jewellery manufacturers, Emerald Group picks up equit...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023