Soccer-Manchester City win Premier League title

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday after second-placed Arsenal were beaten away at Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.

City, who play Chelsea at home on Sunday, have 85 points with three games to play with Arsenal on 81 with one game left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)