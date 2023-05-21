Premier League: Manchester City clinch fifth title in last six seasons following Arsenal's loss to Nottingham Forest

Manchester City have captured their fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons following second-placed Arsenal's loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Gunners' loss leaves City with an unassailable lead of four points at the top of the points table over Arsenal, who just have one match remaining this season. City is at the top with 27 wins, four losses and four draws in 35 matches. They have a total of 85 points. On the other hand, Arsenal has 25 wins, six losses and six draws in 37 matches. They have a total of 81 points.

This is City's seventh Premier League title. Forest was brilliant with their defence and restricted Arsenal to just a couple of half-chances. With 37 points and nine wins, 10 draws and 18 losses in 37 games, they are already way ahead of Everton, Leicester, which are battling relegation and Southampton, which has already received a demotion from the league.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's failure was a continued reversal of their fortunes after their 3-0 loss to Brighton last weekend. Their title challenge ran out of steam in the final few games as they delivered yet another dismal performance that allows City to take the title with three games remaining. Knowing what was at risk after Everton's stalemate with Wolves, the home fans created a frenzied environment prior to kick-off, with the hosts immediately bombarding Arsenal with long throws and passes into the box.

Arsenal fought through the early storm and generated the game's first scoring chances when Gabriel Jesus had an effort blocked by Keylor Navas and then headed over the bar after a corner. However, Arsenal's had an odd formation, which included Thomas Partey in a hybrid right-back role and Jakub Kiwior as a left-back, the side lacked originality from the start, and they fell behind quickly.

Martin Odegaard's sloppy ball allowed Morgan Gibbs-White to burst forward and feed Taiwo Awoniyi for the first goal. Gabriel Magalhaes slid in and tackled the striker, but the ball deflected off him, beating Aaron Ramsdale and setting off frenzied celebrations. The scoreline read 1-0 in favour of the hosts in the 19th minute. From there, the hosts were content to sit back and soak up pressure. Their defence was at such a level that despite dominating ball possession stats, Arsenal could only create one other meaningful chance in the first half, with Leandro Trossard firing a yard wide after being picked out from a corner by Bukayo Saka.

Forest's set-piece threat was highlighted immediately after half-time, with defender Felipe firing a low, deflected shot narrowly wide following a Gibbs-White delivery, while the listless visitors continued to flounder. There were glimmers of attacking intent by Gunners, with Saka forcing a parry from Navas on one occasion and Jorginho firing a couple of speculative efforts wide, but Forest was mainly comfortable and looked threatening as an attacking side despite having just 18 per cent possession.

The majority of their greatest chances came from Gibbs-White, who struck an angled shot into the side-netting and forced a late stop from Ramsdale with another stinging effort. Arteta brought on Kierney, Eddie Nketiah, and Fabio Vieira in an attempt to elicit a response, but it did not come, confirming the inevitable for Manchester City following their 11-game winning streak as Forest celebrated another year of Premier League football following their promotion last season.

Following his side's win, Forest' boss Steve Cooper appreciated his side's never-say-die attitude during a challenging season. "It is a day for the supporters, a day for the players. A unique season in how we have gone about our work. Nobody has given up and in the end, we have managed to get over the line. I am really proud, I'm really pleased. But if I am honest it just gives us a chance to keep building. I know how much work needs to continue at the football club to get to where this football club belongs in a real operation."

"We have had to catch up with so many things since we got promoted. Everyone knows what went on in terms of how we put the squad together and then the injuries we got. There is so much behind the scenes that we need to keep growing. That is really the exciting bit but the important bit as well." "The atmosphere has been brilliant here all season. It was not exactly the game we want to be doing but the guys stuck to the game plan, and I am just really pleased to get over the line. It is dealing with the hard times that define you. This is my fourth season, in my first three seasons, I won a lot of games. I remember in the summer thinking this would be the first year where we would probably lose more than we win.

"I said to myself: 'try to be your best after a loss'. But it has been good for me. I needed it. You have to suffer to get to where you want to be. That is what the players have done. In an age where it is easy to give up on people, the fans have never done that once and they have got their reward for that," concluded the boss. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)