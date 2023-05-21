Pranavi likely to miss cut, Nishtha hangs in on Epson Tour

It was not the best of debuts for India's Pranavi Urs, who is likely to miss the cut at the IOA Golf Classic on the Epson Tour. Pranavi, who opened with 73, repeated the effort in the second round to take her total to four-over 146 to lie Tied 94th.

The other Indian in the field, Nishtha Madan, who has made US her base, shot 72 in the first round and was two-over through seven holes in the second. At three-over she was T-84 but will need to make a few birdies to make the cut, which is likely to fall at one-over.

Sophie Hausmann was the first of the two players tied at the top to get to 10-under for the tournament. The German carded eight birdies on the day and capitalized on her birdie on the 18th hole to be the first player to move to double digits for the tournament.

The 30-year-old Jenny Coleman would finish her day shortly after Hausmann came in with her 65. Coleman would match her with her own 65 and grab a share of the lead at 10-under.

Hausmann and Coleman were among the lucky few who were able to complete both of her rounds without any delay.

Arpichaya Yubol (-9) and Roberta Liti (-7) are in third and fourth place, respectively, and both still have 12 holes to play when play resumes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)