Still not hundred per cent sure about conditions in Chennai: CSK's Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming claimed his squad is still unsure about the conditions at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium and may struggle to capitalise on their home advantage in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chennai Super Kings cruised into the playoffs as they beat Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Fleming went on to say that CSK had changed from prior seasons. This sentiment was repeated by skipper MS Dhoni following the team's defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who lamented their inability to gauge the conditions at Chepauk. "We are pretty consistent really. Each year is different, the Covid year was different. Last year when we thought we were going to be struggling, we didn't seem to get things in place. A lot of work goes into the year before, we don't give up the year, it is about trying to get pieces of the puzzle that we are really happy with. So, that will help us bounce back and that has been the case," Stephen Fleming said in a post-match press conference.

He underlined the necessity of providing players with opportunities and finding the proper puzzle pieces to assist the squad's recovery. "But again, we have had players pop up this year. Tushar Deshpande is a good example. He would not have been in the top three or four players we would have been talking about. But he has developed into a quality player. So, we are just lucky that the squad, it goes back to the auction table as well. You are looking at the type of player that you want. The only thing I would say this year is we are still not hundred per cent sure about the conditions in Chennai. So, other years we have been sure, but it has just changed this year," he added.

Fleming talked about the opening combo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway and said, "He compares highly (as compared to other previous CSK overseas openers). He's started well and was always in plans to bat through, with Stokes and Moeen in the middle batting and bowling. But Conway's been a constant, not only for us at the IPL but also in every competition or every international format he's played; his numbers are really high." In their win over DC, Gaikwad-Conway stitched yet another century stand. This is their fourth-century stand in IPL, placing them among the company of elite opening pairs. They have the joint third-highest opening-century partnerships in IPL history.

The duo also holds the record of the second-most fifty-run-plus opening partnerships for CSK. They have a total of eight in 20 innings, sitting next to the prolific pair of Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay, who have 13 such partnerships in 34 innings. Ruturaj-Conway's 141-run opening stand against DC on Saturday is also the fourth-highest opening stand by a CSK opening pair. They also hold the record of the highest opening partnership for CSK, with a stand of 182 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 edition of the IPL. The duo has been highly prolific this season. They have added a total of 688 runs in 13 innings this season as an opening pair. This includes two-century stands and three half-century stands.

"His consistency over a long period of time is no longer a question. So, he gets runs. He does not always look flamboyant or as easy on the eye as say a Ruturaj (Gaikwad). But Conway's ability to get runs and do the job is high-class and he is a very valued member of the side," Fleming said. On the other hand, Gaikwad has also enjoyed another prolific season with CSK. In 14 matches, he has scored 504 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 148.33. He has managed three half-centuries this year, with the best score of 92. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023.

Talking about Ruturaj Gaikwad's performances in the IPL, Fleming said, "Have a lot of respect for him for what he can do. We took care with introducing him to the side because we knew he was going to be special. All he is doing now is realising his talent. He is so pleasing to the eye when he gets going and the combination with Conway is the key reason why we have been successful. You have to have a majority of runs in the top three and we have had that with those two for sure." (ANI)

