Mohun Bagan slam KKR management, claim fans with green-maroon jersey denied entry during IPL match

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 19:21 IST
Accusing Kolkata Knight Riders of high-handedness, Mohun Bagan on Sunday claimed that the city-based IPL franchise stopped their fans from entering Eden Gardens for sporting the century-old football club's jersey.

Lucknow Super Giants, which has the common owners with that of reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan in RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, sported the iconic green-and-maroon colours in their match against KKR on Saturday.

Paying a fitting tribute to the football club's 132-year-old legacy, LSG knocked out KKR with a one-run win that also secured the Lucknow franchise's second successive playoff berth.

''It was a special match for the supporters of Mohun Bagan because LSG was wearing a new Green and Maroon Jersey,'' Mohun Bagan general secretary Debashish Dutta said in a media release.

''But, the KKR management curtailed the freedom of the Mohun Bagan supporters (who are also fans of KKR and LSG) by not allowing them to enter the stadium as they were wearing the jersey of Mohun Bagan.'' Condemning the act, he further said that the KKR have hurt the sentiment of the football club's supporters.

''Mohun Bagan Athletic Club strongly condemns this decision of KKR management or disrespecting the National Club of India and hurting the sentiment of our supporters,'' he said.

''It is an individual's right to support and wear the jersey of the team which he/she loves and supports. No one has the right to interfere in one's own choice,'' he added.

KKR management has not yet responded to the development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

