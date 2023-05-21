Left Menu

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika win opening matches at World Championships

India veterans Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday.Also winning her opening womens singles match is Manika Batra.The 56th ranked Indian defeated world no.

PTI | Durban | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:50 IST
Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika win opening matches at World Championships

India veterans Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday.

Also winning her opening women's singles match is Manika Batra.

The 56th ranked Indian defeated world no. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 to advance to the round of 64.

Sathiyan beat England's Tom Jarvis 4-3 (11-9 11-8 7-11 11-2 15-13 13-11 11-6) in another men's singles contest to begin his campaign on a positive note. The other Indian in the singles competition, Manika blanked Lynda Loghraibi of Algeria 4-0 (11-1 11-3 11-2 11-5).

Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai had lost their opening matches on Saturday.

Sreeja Akula had won her round of 128 clash against Nicole Arlia of Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Court acquits truck driver accused in 2011 drugs case

Maha: Court acquits truck driver accused in 2011 drugs case

 India
2
Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

 Russian Federation
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded - RFEF; Exclusive-Doping-Education first but drug-testing in gamers' future, says WADA and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded...

 Global
4
NASA's new mission to study high-altitude ice clouds

NASA's new mission to study high-altitude ice clouds

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023