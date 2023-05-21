Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:16 PM EDT on Sunday, May 21

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:16 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL USFL

Today's games (all times ET): New Orleans vs. Philadelphia at Detroit, Noon

New Jersey vs. Houston at Memphis, 4 p.m. - -

NFL Report: Patriots OL Mike Onwenu (ankle) likely to miss OTAs

New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu isn't expected to take the field when voluntary OTAs begin Monday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-ONWENU, Field Level Media

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA Today's game:

Eastern Conference finals G3: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET - -

Tomorrow's preview: Western Conference finals G4: Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

- - WNBA

Today's games (all times ET): Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

- - MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Today's games (all times ET): N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets (G1), 1:40 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets (G2), 7:10 p.m. - -

Tomorrow's previews (all times ET): Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. - -

Report: Rays' ownership, stadium situation in flux Potential buyers for the Tampa Bay Rays have emerged, and some prospective owners have designs on moving the franchise out of Florida, The Athletic reported Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-STADIUM, Field Level Media - -

Orioles reinstate RHP Mychal Givens from injured list The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Mychal Givens from the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-GIVENS, Field Level Media - -

White Sox call up OF Clint Frazier, DFA Jake Marisnick The Chicago White Sox selected the contract of outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - - - -

HOCKEY Today's game:

Western Conference finals G2: Dallas at Vegas, 3 p.m. ET - -

Tomorrow's preview: Eastern Conference finals G3: Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m. ET

- - Report: Flames to name Craig Conroy as new GM

The Calgary Flames will name Craig Conroy as their new general manager this week, TSN reported on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-CGY-CONROY, Field Level Media

- - - - SOCCER

NWSL Today's game:

Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m. ET - - - -

TENNIS Today's events:

ATP -- Rome; Geneva, Switzerland; Lyon, France WTA -- Strasbourg, France

- - Andy Murray skips French Open to prep for Wimbledon

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will skip the French Open to focus on preparation for Wimbledon. TENNIS-ATP-MURRAY, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Today's event: PGA Championship

- - - - AUTO RACING

Today's events: NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro, N.C., 5:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, N.C., 8 p.m. ET - - - -

ESPORTS Today's events:

League of Legends -- Mid-Season Invitational Overwatch League Spring Stage qualifiers (East) -- Week

CS:GO -- BLAST.tv Paris Major - Champions Stage Overwatch League Spring Stage qualifiers (West) -- Week

Call of Duty League Major V qualifiers

