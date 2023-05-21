Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:16 PM EDT on Sunday, May 21

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:47 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:16 PM EDT on Sunday, May 21

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:16 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL USFL

Today's games (all times ET): New Orleans vs. Philadelphia at Detroit, Noon

New Jersey vs. Houston at Memphis, 4 p.m. - -

NFL Report: Patriots OL Mike Onwenu (ankle) likely to miss OTAs

New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu isn't expected to take the field when voluntary OTAs begin Monday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-ONWENU, Field Level Media

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA Today's game:

Eastern Conference finals G3: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET - -

Tomorrow's preview: Western Conference finals G4: Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

- - WNBA

Today's games (all times ET): Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

- - MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Today's games (all times ET): N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets (G1), 1:40 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets (G2), 7:10 p.m. - -

Tomorrow's previews (all times ET): Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. - -

Report: Rays' ownership, stadium situation in flux Potential buyers for the Tampa Bay Rays have emerged, and some prospective owners have designs on moving the franchise out of Florida, The Athletic reported Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-STADIUM, Field Level Media - -

Orioles reinstate RHP Mychal Givens from injured list The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Mychal Givens from the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-GIVENS, Field Level Media - -

White Sox call up OF Clint Frazier, DFA Jake Marisnick The Chicago White Sox selected the contract of outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - - - -

HOCKEY Today's game:

Western Conference finals G2: Dallas at Vegas, 3 p.m. ET - -

Tomorrow's preview: Eastern Conference finals G3: Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m. ET

- - Report: Flames to name Craig Conroy as new GM

The Calgary Flames will name Craig Conroy as their new general manager this week, TSN reported on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-CGY-CONROY, Field Level Media

- - - - SOCCER

NWSL Today's game:

Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m. ET - - - -

TENNIS Today's events:

ATP -- Rome; Geneva, Switzerland; Lyon, France WTA -- Strasbourg, France

- - Andy Murray skips French Open to prep for Wimbledon

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will skip the French Open to focus on preparation for Wimbledon. TENNIS-ATP-MURRAY, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Today's event: PGA Championship

- - - - AUTO RACING

Today's events: NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro, N.C., 5:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, N.C., 8 p.m. ET - - - -

ESPORTS Today's events:

League of Legends -- Mid-Season Invitational Overwatch League Spring Stage qualifiers (East) -- Week

CS:GO -- BLAST.tv Paris Major - Champions Stage Overwatch League Spring Stage qualifiers (West) -- Week

Call of Duty League Major V qualifiers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global
4
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023