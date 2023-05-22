Left Menu

Cycling-Cavendish calls press conference amid retirement speculation

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 01:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 01:52 IST
Britain's Mark Cavendish, who is competing in the Giro d'Italia, has called a press conference for Monday "to talk about the rest of the season," his Astana-Qazaqstan team said on Sunday, fuelling speculation about his retirement. Cavendish celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday at the Italian race, and according to a report from Gazetta dello Sport the sprinter will announce his retirement from cycling at the end of the season.

The Olympic silver medallist, who joined the Astana squad earlier this year, has said he will seek one more stage win on the Tour de France to surpass Eddy Merckx after equalling the all-time record of 34 victories in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

