Left Menu

ICC charges local Indian umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

According to a statement by ICC, Kashyad had been charged with breaching articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the code.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:58 IST
ICC charges local Indian umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code
Representative Image (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday charged local Indian umpire Jatin Kashyap with breaching two counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code (the "Code"). The breaches arose out of an investigation into International Matches in 2022. According to a statement by ICC, Kashyad had been charged with breaching articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the code. Kashyap has 14 days from May 19 to respond to the charges, which relate to the international games in 2022.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Kashyap who is based in Bathinda, Punjab, was charged with trying to corrupt players taking part in the 2022 Asia Cup Qualifiers in Oman. Kashyap is a local Indian umpire and has not been on the ICC panel of match officials. While he was not a tournament official, the ICC's anti-corruption unit has the power to initiate an investigation because it was an international event. Kashyap has officiated in Punjab district matches but is not on the BCCI panel. "A breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation," an ICC statement read.

"A breach of Article 2.4.7 of the Code, obstructing or delaying the ACU's investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code," it further read. In accordance with Code Article 4.6.6, Kashyap has 14 days from 19 May to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023