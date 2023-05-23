Left Menu

Soccer-Christ the Redeemer statue displays support for Vinicius Jr against racism

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue switched off its lights on Monday night as a show of solidarity with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who received racial slurs from Valencia fans at the Mestalla stadium on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 04:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 04:47 IST
Soccer-Christ the Redeemer statue displays support for Vinicius Jr against racism

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue switched off its lights on Monday night as a show of solidarity with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who received racial slurs from Valencia fans at the Mestalla stadium on Sunday. The lights of the iconic landmark in Rio de Janeiro, the same state where Vinicius was born, were switched off at 1800 local time for an hour to cap a day where the Brazilian government and the world of football united to condemn the racist acts that took place at the Spanish league match.

The Archdiocesan Sanctuary that manages the monument carried out the act in cooperation with the Brazilian FA and the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football. "(This action) is a symbol of the collective fight against racism and in solidarity with the player and all those who suffer prejudice around the world," the entities said, according to Brazilian media outlet Globo.

Vinicius later added on Twitter: "Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was like this just now. An action of solidarity that thrills me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle." The Brazilian government called on Spanish and sports authorities earlier on Monday to punish those responsible for the "racist attacks" against the player, while the president of soccer's governing body FIFA Gianni Infantino expressed his solidarity.

Other sporting figures such as Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton also voiced their support for the 22-year-old. Spanish Football Federation head Luis Rubiales admitted there is a real problem of racism in the country's football where "press releases don't work anymore."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global
4
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023