Left Menu

Cricket-India board says kit sponsorship deal with Adidas runs until 2028

India's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday its kit sponsorship deal with Adidas would run until March 2028 and that players would wear the new apparel for the first time when they face Australia in the World Test Championship final next month.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 12:02 IST
Cricket-India board says kit sponsorship deal with Adidas runs until 2028
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday its kit sponsorship deal with Adidas would run until March 2028 and that players would wear the new apparel for the first time when they face Australia in the World Test Championship final next month. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who confirmed the deal with the German sportswear giant on Monday, said Adidas would design and manufacture jerseys, kit and other merchandise for India's men's, women's and Under-19 teams.

Financial terms of the deal were not released. "We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey," he added in a BCCI statement.

"With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket." The men's team will wear the new kit in the WTC final at The Oval beginning June 7.

In 2020, the BCCI signed a three-year deal with the Mobile Premier League's sports merchandise brand MPL Sports to replace American sportswear manufacturer Nike. Clothing brand Killer Jeans then stepped in as an interim sponsor after that deal ended prematurely and their contract will expire on May 31, reports said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023