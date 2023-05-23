Left Menu

Juventus season turns around in single day, faces point deduction once again

On Monday Juventus were in the second position, just 90 minutes away from securing the UEFA Champions League spot. But they ended up in the seventh position. With this chain of events, their season has taken another turn and this time it will be hard for them to bounce back from such adversity.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:03 IST
Juventus season turns around in single day, faces point deduction once again
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri (Photo: Twitter/Juventus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus's season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride and the past 12 hours have been a mere reflection of it. On Monday Juventus were in the second position, just 90 minutes away from securing the UEFA Champions League spot. But they ended up in the seventh position.

With this chain of events, their season has taken another turn and this time it will be hard for them to bounce back from such adversity. Before their crucial encounter against Empoli in Serie A, Juventus released an official statement which confirmed that the club had suffered a 10-point deduction for false accounting.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or the "Company"), following the press release issued on 20 April 2023, informs that the FIGC Federal Court of Appeal, Unified Sections, having regard to the remand ordered by the Sport Guarantee Board before CONI (Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport presso il CONI) with decision no. 40 of 8 May 2023, has (a) acquitted of the charges ascribed Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano and (b) imposed on the Company a penalty of 10 points in the standing, to be served in the current Sport Season. The Company awaits the publication of the grounds and reserves the right, in defense of its interests, to consider an appeal to the Sport Guarantee Board within the terms provided by the Sports System," as quoted by Juventus.com Later on, Juventus went on to lose to Empoli by 4-1 which further rubbed salt to their injuries. Now they find themselves in a spot where they will need to pull off a victory against AC Milan in order to get back into the Top 4 spot.

"Encapsulating the entire season in an evening like this is not a true reflection; we started well, but then we had a mental breakdown. We have to keep quiet, we lost and there's nothing else to say. Before the match we found ourselves 10 points down and we had the possibility of playing against Milan for a place in the Champions League. It hasn't been easy and it won't be easy in our last two games, because between tonight and the elimination of Sevilla, these are both two very hard blows to take," Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said in the post-match conference as quoted by Juventus.com

The Bianconeri will now face AC Milan on Monday at the Allianz Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023