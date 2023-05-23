"A head-on collision" Dustin Poirier is pumped to fight Justin Gaethje for the BMF title

After their first meeting in the octagon that turned into an instant classic, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are scheduled to face each other in a rematch at UFC 291 for the BMF title. There are very few fighters that are willing to fight Gaethje again, as many either crumble under the constant pressure and barrage of punches or they simply don't want to experience the deadly calf kicks.

However, Poirier isn't one of those fighters. Staying true to his nickname 'The Diamond' he has accepted the rematch with Gathje for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 291. This fight will be their second meeting in the octagon after their first fight ended in a stoppage with Poirier emerging victorious in the fourth round. The BMF title was put back on the line after the current champion Jorge Masvidal hung up his gloves following his subsequent loss to Gilbert Burns.

In a recent appearance on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Diamond' discussed his upcoming title fight as well as potential opponents in the division. He also reflected on why he took the rematch against a feared contender in the division. When asked why he chose to fight one of the toughest challenges in his division for the second time. He stated, "Because I need it, That's where I do my best. That's where I'm the most motivated. That's where I learn the most about myself and about combat sports. That's where greatness is, man, in that uncomfortable and that's what I try to do, is put myself in that fire. And this is one of those fights that does it."

"If this fight doesn't get you excited, you're not a fan of combat sports. Turn off YouTube right now and stop watching this show, because this fight is what I'm going to pick the 'War' hat up for. I know what I'm going into, it's a head-on collision and I'm not turning away. That's what this fight is and that's what I want. That excites me, dude. It gets me pumped up right now." Poirier further added. The lightweight brawlers are going to face each other for the BMF title on 29th July at Delta Center, Salt Lake City. Former Light Heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz will take on the former Middleweight champion Alex Pereira in the co-main event of the PPV card. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)