Left Menu

WI batter Devon Thomas suspended for alleged fixing in LPL

His only Test appearance came against Australia in December last year and remains an active first-class cricketer.He has also been charged for failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official without unnecessary delay the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or benefit a that he knew or should have known was made in order to procure a breach of the CPL Code, or b could have brought the player or the game of cricket into disrepute.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:47 IST
WI batter Devon Thomas suspended for alleged fixing in LPL

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday suspended West Indies batter Devon Thomas for allegedly ''contriving'' to fix games during the 2021 Lanka Premier League.

Thomas, who last played for the West Indies in August 2022, has been charged with seven counts under the ICC's anti-corruption code.

''The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has charged West Indies player Devon Thomas with seven counts under their anti-corruption codes and he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect,'' said the global governing body in a statement. Besides the fixing allegation, the governing body also charged the 33-year-old for failing to report corrupt approaches in the Abu Dhabi T10 and Caribbean Premier League in 2021. Thomas has 14 days to respond to the serious charges.

The most damning charge relates to ''contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021''.

The ICC, in a release, also claimed that Thomas did not cooperate with the anti-corruption officials during the investigation.

A top-order batter, who also keeps in white-ball cricket, Thomas has represented West Indies in one Test, 21 ODIs and 12 T20s. His only Test appearance came against Australia in December last year and remains an active first-class cricketer.

He has also been charged for ''failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or benefit (a) that he knew or should have known was made in order to procure a breach of the CPL Code, or (b) could have brought the player or the game of cricket into disrepute''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023