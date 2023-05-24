Soccer-Valencia sponsor Puma condemns racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Jr

Valencia's sponsor Puma condemned the racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a match at the weekend, with industry experts warning such fan behaviour may negatively affect LaLiga's brand value in the medium to long term. Vinicius labelled LaLiga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in Sunday's game at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium. Spanish police detained seven men on Tuesday over separate alleged racist incidents against Vinicius.

The Brazil forward pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being paused for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia's players which led to him being sent off in the second half. Real lost the game 1-0. "At PUMA, we do not tolerate racism, we condemn discrimination in any form and stand in solidarity with Vinicius Junior and the wider football community in condemning events yesterday," Puma, which sponsors Valencia and LaLiga, said in a statement to Reuters.

Adidas, Real Madrid's kit manufacturer, said the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius was "unacceptable" while Spanish bank Santander, LaLiga's title sponsor until the end of the season, said it "strongly rejects all racism and discrimination". While fan behaviour does not dictate the success of a professional soccer league, it may affect the league's image and reputation over the medium to long term, which would likely influence the marketing relationships and media rights deals that leagues could negotiate, experts told Reuters.

LaLiga may not be responsible for the racist behaviour of fans, but a failure to eradicate this behaviour effectively over time will adversely affect the brand's reputation and its earnings power, according to Spencer Harris, associate professor of sport management at the University of Colorado. NEGATIVE IMPACT

"I believe that the overt racist behaviour of fans could negatively affect brand equity (the brand's value to sponsors and broadcasters) and thus negatively affect the league's finances," Harris said. "The league and teams in it have to be seen to accept the problem and to take action against it. LaLiga is in a precarious situation right now because of the number of incidents this season. This suggests a lack of effective intervention.

"The longer this persists, the more damage to the brand and the larger potential effect on revenues." Lisa Delpy Neirotti, director of sports management programs at George Washington University, also said there could be a financial fallout but only if LaLiga does not take a more aggressive approach in stopping such behaviour.

"The Olympics and FIFA have had many 'social issues' that has not impacted their financial resilience," Neirotti said, referencing human rights issues surrounding December's World Cup in Qatar and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. "I do not see that sponsors or broadcasters are going to stop showing LaLiga or that the fans are going to stop showing up, but they do need to become more aggressive in their stance against racism," she added.

In terms of immediate implications, Harris said LaLiga can gain credibility if their actions in addressing the issue are deemed appropriate by key stakeholders - the Spanish FA, sponsors, broadcasters, and fans. "However, if their actions are not effective and the problem persists the risk of medium to long-term financial damage is greater," Harris added.

