Left Menu

Boxing-Fury sends contract to Joshua for Wembley showdown in September

Britain's WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Friday that a contract had been sent to compatriot Anthony Joshua for a Wembley Stadium showdown in September.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 03:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 02:46 IST
Boxing-Fury sends contract to Joshua for Wembley showdown in September
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Friday that a contract had been sent to compatriot Anthony Joshua for a Wembley Stadium showdown in September. Fury, 34, has not fought since retaining his title with a 10th-round stoppage of fellow Briton Derek Chisora in December.

Fury called off his proposed 'Battle of Britain' bout with two-time world champion Joshua, 33, last September, saying his countryman had not signed the contract before the deadline. "...its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself," unbeaten Fury said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"This time I'm not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. the ball is." Earlier this year, Fury was scheduled to face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

Fury has 33 wins and a draw from 34 bouts, while Joshua has 25 wins and three losses in his 28 professional fights. Joshua, who beat American Jermaine Franklin on points in London in April, has twice lost to the 36-year-old Usyk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023