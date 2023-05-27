Motor racing-Perez crashes out of Monaco GP qualifying

Last year's winner Sergio Perez crashed his Red Bull in the first phase of Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. The first corner smash brought out red flags with just over 11 minutes remaining of the opening session, puncturing the side of the car and leaving debris scattered on the track.

Red Bull have won all five races so far this season, four of them with one-two finishes. Double world champion Max Verstappen, the 2021 winner in Monaco, leads team mate Perez by 14 points. The qualifying round in the Mediterranean principality is crucial, perhaps the most important of the season, as overtaking is extremely difficult on the tight and twisty streets.

Monaco was also a race that Perez had high hopes of winning, with most of the Mexican's previous victories secured on street circuits.

