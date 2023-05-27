Left Menu

Cycling-Roglic poised to win Giro after claiming time trial

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:37 IST
Primoz Roglic was poised to win his first Giro d'Italia title after snatching the overall lead from Geraint Thomas with victory in the 18.6-kilometre individual time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari on Saturday.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic overcame a mechanical issue to clock the best time of 44 minutes and 49 seconds in the penultimate 20th stage as Thomas faded in the final metres, finishing 40 seconds behind.

