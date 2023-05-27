Soccer-Chelsea's Reiten the right one as Blues win WSL title

In a squad bristling with internationals, Norway's Guro Reiten stood out as Chelsea secured their fourth Women's Super League title in four years on Saturday, continuing a superb run of six league titles on the trot for the diminutive Norwegian winger. The 28-year-old was top scorer in the Norweigan Toppserien as her LSK side won the title in 2017 and 2018, and she has won the WSL title every year since joining Chelsea in 2019.

"I'm so proud of every single one at this club. It's been a lot of hard work, but days like today make it worth it," Reiten told Sky Sports as she accepted her player of the match award for her efforts against Reading. As she has done all season, Reiten stepped up immediately in their final league game, crossing for Sam Kerr to head the opener in the 18th minute and then exploiting a defensive mistake to net the second, with Chelsea eventually winning 3-0.

Reiten's stream of assists and goals has carried Chelsea to the title, and she often teed up Kerr with crosses or pulled the ball back for onrushing midfielders to score during a long season in which they sealed a league and FA Cup double. "I just want to help the team win - Sam tells me every day, 'hairline, eyebrow, there,'" Reiten said, pointing to her forehead.

Reiten said she was looking forward to a "good party" to celebrate the end of a long season. "We play so many games, you have to go every third or fourth day. We could do it again and again, digging deep, finding that special moment to win games and we're good, we're good," she said.

With another successful domestic season now done, Reiten's thoughts will soon turn to Norway and the Women's World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)