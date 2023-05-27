Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Reiten the right one as Blues win WSL title

In a squad bristling with internationals, Norway's Guro Reiten stood out as Chelsea secured their fourth Women's Super League title in four years on Saturday, continuing a superb run of six league titles on the trot for the diminutive Norwegian winger.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:41 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Reiten the right one as Blues win WSL title

In a squad bristling with internationals, Norway's Guro Reiten stood out as Chelsea secured their fourth Women's Super League title in four years on Saturday, continuing a superb run of six league titles on the trot for the diminutive Norwegian winger. The 28-year-old was top scorer in the Norweigan Toppserien as her LSK side won the title in 2017 and 2018, and she has won the WSL title every year since joining Chelsea in 2019.

"I'm so proud of every single one at this club. It's been a lot of hard work, but days like today make it worth it," Reiten told Sky Sports as she accepted her player of the match award for her efforts against Reading. As she has done all season, Reiten stepped up immediately in their final league game, crossing for Sam Kerr to head the opener in the 18th minute and then exploiting a defensive mistake to net the second, with Chelsea eventually winning 3-0.

Reiten's stream of assists and goals has carried Chelsea to the title, and she often teed up Kerr with crosses or pulled the ball back for onrushing midfielders to score during a long season in which they sealed a league and FA Cup double. "I just want to help the team win - Sam tells me every day, 'hairline, eyebrow, there,'" Reiten said, pointing to her forehead.

Reiten said she was looking forward to a "good party" to celebrate the end of a long season. "We play so many games, you have to go every third or fourth day. We could do it again and again, digging deep, finding that special moment to win games and we're good, we're good," she said.

With another successful domestic season now done, Reiten's thoughts will soon turn to Norway and the Women's World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023