Ice Hockey-Germany beat U.S to set up final showdown at worlds with Canada

They will face Canada in the final The defeat extended the United States' title drought to 90 years as they last won the tournament in 1933. Since governing body IIHF introduced the playoff system for the world championship in 1992, the U.S. have lost all 12 of their semi-finals. The U.S will play Latvia in the bronze-medal match.

Ice Hockey-Germany beat U.S to set up final showdown at worlds with Canada
Germany reached the final of the ice hockey world championship on Saturday after holding on for a 4-3 win over the United States, who suffered their 12th straight semi-final loss. Germany secured the win in Tampere after equalising with 87 seconds left in regulation time before forward Frederik Tiffels scored in overtime. They will face Canada in the final

