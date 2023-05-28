Soccer-PSG keeper Rico in intensive care after riding accident
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 18:36 IST
Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.
The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG's second-choice keeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital. "Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico's accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family," PSG said in a statement.
Spaniard Rico, 29, joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the capital club.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement