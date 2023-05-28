Left Menu

Tennis-Take a personal stand on war, Ukraine's Kostyuk tells Sabalenka

Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka after their first-round match at the French Open and the Ukrainian feels the Belarusian should take a stronger, more personal stand against the war. Booing and jeering could be heard from the thin Court Philippe Chatrier crowd as Kostyuk left the court after a 6-3 6-2 loss to world number two Sabalenka on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 19:39 IST
Tennis-Take a personal stand on war, Ukraine's Kostyuk tells Sabalenka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka after their first-round match at the French Open and the Ukrainian feels the Belarusian should take a stronger, more personal stand against the war.

Booing and jeering could be heard from the thin Court Philippe Chatrier crowd as Kostyuk left the court after a 6-3 6-2 loss to world number two Sabalenka on Sunday. Kostyuk has previously said she would not shake hands with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus - which is a staging ground for Moscow's "special military operation" - if she feels they have not done enough to speak out against the invasion.

"I understand why they're not shaking hands with us. I can imagine if they shake hands with us, what's going to happen to them from the Ukrainian side. I understand that this isn't personal. That's it," Sabalenka said. "How can we support the war? Nobody, normal people will never support it."

To Kostyuk, it is a personal matter. "I feel like you should ask these players who would they want to win the war because if you ask this question, I'm not so sure these people will say that they want Ukraine to win," the 20-year-old told reporters.

"She (Sabalenka) never says that she personally doesn't support this war, and I feel like journalists should change the questions that you ask these athletes because the war is already there. It's been 15 months since the war has begun." Kostyuk, whose parents still live in Ukraine, said Sabalenka had a duty to speak up because of her status as a top player.

"Just by speaking out, I think she can just send some message because most of these people, they haven't even ever left the country," she said. "Someone like Aryna...just to reject her responsibility of having an opinion on the most important things in the world, I cannot respect it.

"I don't respect her because of her position in this situation." Last year, Russian Daria Kasatkina criticised the war, calling it a "full-blown nightmare".

"I think Kasatkina made her statement, and she's not going back to Russia, and that's her choice. I can see that she really -- she gave up something that's important for her to stay on the side of the truth and of the kindness and love," said Kostyuk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023