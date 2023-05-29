Frankfurt signs highly rated Swedish teenager Hugo Larsson from Malmö

Left Menu

Eintracht Frankfurt signed highly rated Swedish teenager Hugo Larsson from Malmö on Monday.

The 18-year-old Larsson, who can play in central or defensive midfield, signed a five-year contract, Frankfurt said. He will wear the No. 16 jersey for the club.

"Larsson is a young and already established midfielder with enormous potential, and who will strengthen our squad," Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said. "Despite his tender age, Hugo is already a regular starter for the current Swedish cup holders, which gives you an indication not only of his talent but also his character. We'll build him up and help him to take his next steps." Kicker magazine reported that Frankfurt was paying 7.5 million euros ($8 million) to Malmö for the player's transfer. Following the signings of Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho (21) from Belgian team Royal Antwerp and Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush (24) from Wolfsburg, he is the club's third reinforcement for next season.

Larsson has already made 37 Swedish league appearances for Malmö, as well as appearing in 13 European games for the team. He made his Sweden debut in a friendly against Finland in January.

