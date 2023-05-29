Left Menu

Rain halts Chennai Super Kings' chase against Gujarat Titans in IPL final

B Sai Sudharsan struck a 47-ball 96 and missed his maiden IPL century, but did a fine job to take his team to a daunting total with Shubman Gill 39, Wriddhiman Saha 54 and Hardik Pandya 21 not out chipping in with vital contributions.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 22:15 IST
The second innings of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was on Monday affected by a strong passing shower here.

Chasing 215 to win, Chennai Super Kings were 4/0 in 0.3 overs as the second innings began slightly late due to mid-innings show here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

B Sai Sudharsan struck a 47-ball 96 and missed his maiden IPL century, but did a fine job to take his team to a daunting total with Shubman Gill (39), Wriddhiman Saha (54) and Hardik Pandya (21 not out) chipping in with vital contributions. It began with the ground staff immediately rushing to the middle to cover the centre with multiple layers of the sheet as the mid-innings show ended, but the game began soon after as it was just a drizzle. However, a mere three balls into the second innings with CSK openers Devon Conway (0 not out) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (4 not out), the heavens opened up again.

For the fans, unfortunately, it was yet another test of patience as sudden rains left them drenched, with plenty of them remaining seated while it poured heavily for about 10 minutes.

