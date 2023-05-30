Jyothi Yarraji clinches gold medal at T-Meeting 2023

Jyothi Yarraji bagged the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles event in the T-Meeting 2023 athletics meet, in Tilburg, the Netherlands, on Monday. In the category E World Ranking competition the 23-year-old clocked 13.20s in the final to secure victory in the event.

Jyothi Yarraji topped the heats with a time of 13.08s as she made her way to the final. Angel Agwazie of Belgium clinched the silver medal as she clocked 13.64s. While the Dutch athlete Mira Groot clocked 13.78s to bag the bronze.

With this, Jyothi won her second gold medal in a span of two days. The Andhra runner clinched the first gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles event at the Kurpfalz Gala 2023 athletics meet, in Weinheim, Germany on Saturday. In Germany, she managed to clock a season-best time of 12.84s. She was just 0.02 seconds off her own national record in the final to medal at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet.

Earlier this month, the Indian athlete clocked 12.89s at the Federation Cup 2023 in Ranchi to make the cut for the Asian Athletics Championships, which is scheduled in Thailand this July. She also managed to finish fourth in the women's 100m heats at the T-Meeting 2023 with a timing of 11.76s. However, she did not participate in the finals.

India's Sapna Kumari finished fourth in the heats of the women's 100m hurdles event but didn't start in the final. Meanwhile, Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath clocked 48.43s to win a bronze medal in the men's 400m event at the Tilburg meet.

The 27-year-old athlete has a personal best of 48.22, which he clocked in Thenhipalam, Kerala in 2022. (ANI)

