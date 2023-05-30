Left Menu

Hard thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL: Dhoni

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.His fans from across the country went to the venues in large numbers to cheer for him, chanting his name wherever CSK have played this season.It would be a gift from me, wont be easy on the body.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 11:17 IST
Hard thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL: Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action during IPL 2023 (Image: IPL) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings' triumphant captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not yet ruled out playing in the IPL next year but said his body will have to hold up to feature in yet another season.

Under the 41-year-old Dhoni's leadership, CSK won a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the summit clash here on Monday. ''Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL,'' Dhoni said after the final. Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

His fans from across the country went to the venues in large numbers to cheer for him, chanting his name wherever CSK have played this season.

''It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. ''I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple,'' Dhoni said. Speaking about the final, Dhoni said, ''Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn't work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today. ''I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya (Rahane) and a few others are experienced, so you don't worry. If anyone is confused, then can always ask.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G receiving May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G receiving May 2023 security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023