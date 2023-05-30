Only you could do a miracle: Srinivasan tells Dhoni on CSK's IPL victory

The thrilling last ball win by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final against Gujarat Titans ''is a miracle'' and only the legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni could pull off such a show, noted industrialist and India Cements Vice Chairman N Srinivasan said on Tuesday. Chennai-based India Cements Ltd is the principal sponsor of the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings. Srinivasan spoke to the CSK captain on Tuesday morning and congratulated him and his team for the ''great victory''. Srinivasan's message to Dhoni was exclusively shared with PTI. ''Fantastic captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and the team,'' Srinivasan told Dhoni. He advised Dhoni to take rest following the back-to-back match schedule over the past few days, and invited him to visit Chennai along with the team to celebrate the victory. ''This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love M S Dhoni. So do we,'' Srinivasan, who was overwhelmed by the affection shown by CSK fans, said. Later in the evening, members of Chennai Super Kings led by its Chief Executive Officer K S Viswanathan and Chairman R Srinivasan arrived here in the city and along with N Srinivasan and members of India Cements Ltd offered prayers with the trophy at the famous Lord Shri Venkateswara Temple here managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. In a high-scoring final on Monday night in Ahmedabad, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

