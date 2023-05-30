Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja has done something only Sir Ravi Jadeja could do: Suresh Raina after CSK's triumph

In the 15th and final over, CSK found themselves on the edge, needing 10 runs off the last two balls. That's when the vastly experienced Ravindra Jadeja swung the game in his team's favour, hitting medium-pacer Mohit Sharma for a six and a four.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:08 IST
Ravindra Jadeja has done something only Sir Ravi Jadeja could do: Suresh Raina after CSK's triumph
MS Dhoni celebrating with Ravindra Jadeja (Image: CSK Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings turned on the heat in the rain-curtailed IPL 2023 final to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a game that concluded at 01.35 am on Tuesday morning. This was the fifth title win for the MS Dhoni-led side and they are now tied with Mumbai Indians as the most successful outfit in the tournament over the past 16 seasons. The Titans had put up a stiff 214/4 in their 20 overs thanks largely to a hurricane 96 runs (47b, 8x4, 6x6) by Sai Sudharsan and a spirited 54 runs (39b, 5x4, 1x6) by wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

Just when CSK had got their chase underway, the rains came pelting down leading to a stoppage of over two hours. The game resumed at 12.10 am with a revised target of 171 in 15 overs, and CSK were off to a fine start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 runs, 16b, 3x4, 1x6) and Devon Conway (47 runs, 25b, 4x4, 2x6) putting on 74. However, in the 15th and final over, CSK found themselves on the edge, needing 10 runs off the last two balls. That's when the vastly experienced Ravindra Jadeja swung the game in his team's favour, hitting medium-pacer Mohit Sharma for a six and a four.

Former India cricketer and multiple IPL titles winner Suresh Raina, said on JioCinema: "I am very happy that Ravindra Jadeja got to hit the winning shot. The way he has been wanting to help the team to wins, hitting a six and a four after amazing dot balls from Mohit Sharma. I think this was sensational. You could see MS Dhoni hugging Jadeja in the dressing room. This is a massive moment, all of India was cheering them on. Ravindra Jadeja has done something only sir Ravi Jadeja would!" Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers also said: "The best tournament I've seen of the IPL. We've had so many close finishes and this was just the perfect finish. To go to the last ball on the final day of the IPL 2023. I'm happy. I know the cricket lovers out there had a lot of fun, and we had a lot of fun too."

Speaking about MS Dhoni, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa also said: "Look at where he's in his career. He's at the far end, so he's really looking to enjoy himself and enjoy every moment that he experiences. That's precisely what he's doing. I don't think he's thinking about retirement at the moment. I think he'll take his time, think about everything, soak everything in, and like you said earlier in the tournament, he'll make a decision six to seven months from now." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023