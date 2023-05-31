Left Menu

Soccer-United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 02:41 IST
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham in United's final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.

"Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves the 27-year-old out of the Wembley clash," the club said in a statement. United won the League Cup in February and will face City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

