NBA Eastern Conference Final: Miami Heat win Game 7, Boston Celtics crash out

Miami Heat defeated Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at the TD Garden stadium on Tuesday.

Jimmy Butler in action against Derrick White in Game 7 (Twitter: Photo/MiamiHEAT). Image Credit: ANI
Miami Heat defeated Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at the TD Garden stadium on Tuesday. In the do-or-die match of both teams, Miami Heat prevailed. They will now play in the NBA Final match against Denver Nuggets on June 2.

Coming into Game 7, the series was tied at 3-3, and both teams had won three games each, which meant whichever team won Game 7 would win the series and advance into the NBA Finals. Miami Heat was 3-0 in the series after Game 3 but Boston Celtics made a fairytale comeback as they levelled the series in Game 6 but failed to win the deciding game of the series.

In the first quarter of Game 7, Miami Heat attacked well and started at a high tempo. Boston Celtics looked a bit dazzled in the first quarter as they failed to take their early chances, also Jayson Tatum twisted his ankle in the first minute of the quarter which depleted Boston Celtics attacking play. Miami Heat eventually went on to win the quarter. The score at the end of the first quarter was 22-15. In the second quarter of the match, Miami Heat carried on their momentum and kept Boston Celtics at bay. They carried out their attacking play in a disciplined manner which helped them extend their lead. Boston Celtics improved their performance but couldn't hold back Miami Heat's attacking play. Miami Heat won the second quarter. The score at the end of the second quarter was 30-26.

In the third quarter of the match, both teams displayed incredible fighting spirit and determination. Boston Celtics won the third quarter by one point. They showcased a sensible display of attack and defence but couldn't catch Miami Heat's lead. The score at the end of the third quarter was 25-24. In the fourth quarter of the match, Miami Heat looked to seal the game as they extended their lead. They won the fourth quarter. The score at the end of the quarter was 27-18.

The final score at the end of the match was 103-84, Miami Heat won the NBA Final of Eastern Conference. Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Caleb Martin netted 26 points with 10 rebounds and three assists. Bam Adebayo scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Boston Celtics player, Jaylen Brown scored 19 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Jayson Tatum scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and four assists. Derrick White netted 18 points with two rebounds and one assist. Miami Heat will face Denver Nuggets in the NBA Final on June 2. (ANI)

