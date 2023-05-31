Left Menu

Chotrani, Anahat win National Circuit squash

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:15 IST
Chotrani, Anahat win National Circuit squash
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Veer Chotrani and teen sensation Anahat Singh of Delhi bagged the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the sixth NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament, here on Wednesday.

Chotrani defeated second seed Suraj Chand 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in a one-sided final, while Anahat downed top seed Urwashi 11-7, 11-8, 11-3 without breaking a sweat to emerge senior champions.

At 14, Anahat had become India's youngest Commonwealth Games 2022 participant in Birmingham.

Chotrani applied a lot of pressure on the defensive game of Suraj, who in return attempted to engage his opponent in long rallies.

However, Chotrani managed to come out on top on every time and maintained his lead to seal the issue.

Chotrani does not participate in national level competitions and is thus ranked No 16 in the country.

Maharashtra’s Akanksha Gupta pulled off an upset to beat the top seed Navya Sundararajan 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 to win the girls’ U17 title.

Results (All Finals) Men's: Veer Chotrani (MH) bt Suraj Chand (MH) 11-9, 11-8, 11-6; Boy's U19: Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH) bt Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP) 11-5, 11-3, 11-8; Boy's U17: Aryaveer Dewan (DL) bt Priyaan Thakker (MH) 11-6, 10-12, 11-2, 11-5; Boys U15: Purav Rambhia (MH) bt Saharsh Shahra (MP) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4; Boys U13: Aryaman Singh (KA) bt Dhruv Bopana (TN) 13-11, 11-7, 11-8; Boys U11: Prabhav Bajoria (RJ) bt Aaditya Shah (MH) 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9.

Women's: Anahat Singh (DL) bt Urwashi Joshi MH) 11-7, 11-8, 11-3; Girls U17: Akanksha Gupta (MH) bt Navya Sundararajan (UP) 11-9, 11-6, 11-8; Girls U15: Diva Shah (MH) bt Aelina Shah 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5; Girls U13: Vasundhara Nangare (MH) bt Aroma (UP) 11-6, 11-3, 13-11; Girls U11: Gargi Kadam (MH) bt Sudhanjali Yadav (MH) 11-9, 15-13, 8-11, 11-8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023