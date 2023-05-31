Dhoni will take medical advice for knee injury and decide: CSK CEO Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be seeking expert opinion from sports orthopedics in Mumbai on the state of his dodgy left knee before taking a call on his treatment, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday.

Dhoni had played the entire IPL season with a heavily strapped left knee and although he looked absolutely okay while keeping, more often than not batted as late as No.8 and didn't look swift while running between the wickets.

''Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call,'' Viswanathan told PTI.

Is there a possibility that Dhoni will decide against playing next season and thus free up a purse of Rs 15 crore for the mini auction, the CEO replied: ''Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven't reached that stage. ''It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts,'' Viswanathan said.

Asked if CSK supremo N Srinivasan addressed the players after the fifth IPL Trophy and if celebrations were in the offing.

''He is very happy but there were no celebrations. The players dispersed for their respective destinations from Ahmedabad only. Also if you have seen CSK, we are never big on celebrations,'' the veteran official said.

Asked if the fifth IPL title feels the sweetest, considering the spate of injuries to its top players, Viswanathan said: ''It's all about team spirit and every player knowing his role which is very well defined in our set up. ''Even a player of Ben Stokes' stature despite his nature was brilliant around the group and the youngsters looked upto to him. This has been possible because of our captain.'' What has been CSK's hallmark over the years which enabled them to reach final in 11 of the 14 editions that they have been a part of? ''I have been associated with CSK from season 1 and we have never deviated from our process. The key has been to keep things simple and explain every player what is expected of them. In our franchise, the skipper keeps everything uncomplicated,'' Viswanathan said. CSK were barred from the league for two editions.

