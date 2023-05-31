"It is tough": Hazelwood on his featuring in all upcoming Australia matches

Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood reflected on his unlikely chances of featuring in Australia's upcoming six crucial Test matches. The Australian cricket team always had a star-studded bowling attack and their bowling line-up for the WTC final against India and the Ashes series is formidable with the team management having a wide choice.

It will be a kind of challenge for them to decide which pace bowlers will feature in the World Test Championship 2023 final against India and the Ashes 2023 series. Hazlewood suffered a minor setback before the Indian Premier League and it started to aggravate as he tried to play. He is stuck to make full recovery and ahead of WTC final, Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Sean Abbott have emerged as probables.

Hazlewood knows that his chances of featuring in all six matches are now unlikely. "If you asked that question three years ago I probably would have said I would have liked to play all six but it is just different now," Hazlewood said, according to ICC.com.

"It is just so tightly consumed together now and coming off not an ideal build-up... but we have got enough quicks here and a couple of others playing county cricket to cover all bases." "Pat is perhaps looking at (playing) all six potentially depending how much we bowl in each, so you play it by ear a little bit. It is such a dense schedule, it is tough," Hazlewood said.

"Ness (Neser) was on the (Ashes) trip last time in 2019, Sab (Abbott) has always been there or thereabouts as the next cab off the rank and Scotty - everyone knows (how good he has been) in the last three or four years. " "It feels like that is what you need to win a big series like this and with six Tests in particular we are probably going to lean on every one of them," Hazlewood said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)