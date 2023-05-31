Left Menu

Nkunku missed last year's World Cup in Qatar with a knee injury and was sidelined for several months, but he has been in excellent form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in RB Leipzig's last five Bundesliga games. Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele also missed France's qualifying wins over Ireland and the Netherlands in March due to a hamstring injury.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:14 IST
Soccer-Nkunku, Dembele return to France squad for Euro qualifiers

Attackers Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembele have been recalled to the France national team for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece. Nkunku missed last year's World Cup in Qatar with a knee injury and was sidelined for several months, but he has been in excellent form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in RB Leipzig's last five Bundesliga games.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele also missed France's qualifying wins over Ireland and the Netherlands in March due to a hamstring injury. Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has also been called up. Fofana, who is yet to make his debut for France, was named in the senior international squad for the first time in March, but had to withdraw due to injury.

Arsenal's William Saliba, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante all miss out on the squad due to injury. Didier Deschamps's side, who are top of Group B, travel to Gibraltar on June 16 before hosting Greece on June 19 at the Stade de France.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Axel Disasi (AS Monaco), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

