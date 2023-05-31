Soccer-Leeds United owner secures deal to take over troubled Sampdoria

Left Menu

Troubled Italian soccer club Sampdoria said its shareholders have approved a restructuring plan, a move which paves the way for a takeover by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and his partner Matteo Manfredi. Sampdoria, who were relegated from Serie A this season for the first time in over a decade, said the deal entails a cash injection of up to 40 million euros ($44 million) to shore up the Genoa-based club's finances.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:57 IST
Sampdoria, who were relegated from Serie A this season for the first time in over a decade, said the deal entails a cash injection of up to 40 million euros ($44 million) to shore up the Genoa-based club's finances. To finalise the takeover, the restructuring plan needs final approval from the club's creditors, a source close to the matter said, adding that talks with them were ongoing.

Hard-hit by the pandemic, Sampdoria have been for sale for over a year as part of a process aimed at repaying creditors of former chairman and owner Massimo Ferrero, who has been involved in a case of alleged bankruptcy. A trustee has been looking after the sale process, with Lazard acting as advisor.

Radrizzani and Manfredi's proposal won out over a rival bid by Lille's owner Alessandro Barnaba, the club previously said. Sampdoria enjoyed their heyday in the early 1990s when the Genoese club secured their sole national title with a team led by the outstanding attacking pair Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini, also known as "the goal twins."

Leeds United also suffered relegation from England's Premier League last weekend. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

