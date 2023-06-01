Left Menu

Excited to have won gold in Khelo India University Games 2022: International shooter Mehuli Ghosh

The individual 10m air rifle Khelo India University Games title and outstanding performance of 637.0, says the promising shooter Mehuli Ghosh of Adamas University, Kolkata, will give a big boost to her confidence ahead of the busy 2023 season, which includes the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

India's rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh (Image: MYAS/SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's 22-year-old international shooter Mehuli Ghosh was elated to have scored 637.0 out of possible 60 shots in the qualification round of the women's 10m air rifle event at the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh. She eventually won the gold medal in the 24-shot final, which was being played at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. "I'm excited to have won the gold medal with a personal best in the qualification round," the 22-year-old said.

The individual 10m air rifle Khelo India University Games title and outstanding performance of 637.0, says the promising shooter of Adamas University, Kolkata, will give a big boost to her confidence ahead of the busy 2023 season, which includes the Hangzhou Asian Games in September. "Personally, it's a big achievement for me to have scored 637 in the qualification. It was also a great experience to have shot finals according to the new rules. I need to practice more finals, " Mehuli added.

The West Bengal international shooter is currently ranked third in the women's 10m air rifle, while the top two shooters will be selected for the Hangzhou Asian Games in September during national selection trials at the end of June. For the ISSF World Championship in August, a Paris Olympic Games qualification event, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will select the top three shooters.

There is scope for further improvement, admits Mehuli. "The difference is of decimals between the top three-four shooters. Staying focused will be my main target in the coming weeks," she added. According to Mehuli technically she doesn't need to make any major changes, but mentally she should be stronger to withstand high levels of pressure during competitions and domestic selection trials. "Will work according to my strength in the coming weeks to improve my domestic ranking," Mehuli said.

There was a slum in Mehuli's form. But she is supposed to have regained the lost ground gradually. She also shifted her training base to Hyderabad from Kolkata. Being an athlete, she has also adapted to the new environment faster than expected. "In Kolkata, my mother used to cook meals for me, while in Hyderabad I prepare my own food. That's the major difference," she said with a smile. (ANI)

