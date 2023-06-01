Left Menu

Soccer-Penalty triggers second player protest in Egypt

The referee was summoned to consult VAR but a technical failure resulted in a delay of 17 minutes before he was able to deliver his decision to uphold the goal. The Enppi players stormed off the pitch in protest and the match was delayed for 25 minutes until the club's president persuaded them to return.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:17 IST
Soccer-Penalty triggers second player protest in Egypt
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Players from a top flight Egyptian club walked off the pitch during a match in protest at a refereeing decision for the second time in a week on Wednesday. The Egyptian Premier League clash at Al-Mokawloon Al Arab's Osman Ahmed Osman Stadium was interrupted in the 57th minute when the players from the visiting Al-Ismaili club stormed off after the home side were awarded a penalty.

It was more than 20 minutes before the players could be persuaded to return to the pitch and Nigerian striker John Okoli was able to take the penalty, which he converted to give Al-Mokawloon a 2-1 lead. Al-Ismaili equalised 19 minutes into the ample period of stoppage time at the end of the match to secure a 2-2 draw.

"We apologise for what happened and we accept any sanctions," Al-Ismaili vice president Mohamed Shiha told reporters. The walkoff occurred only four days after a similar incident at an Egypt Cup round of 16 tie between Enppi and Future FC that ended up taking nearly three and a half hours to complete.

The tie was deadlocked at 0-0 in the second half when the ball came off the referee and fell kindly for Future FC to take the lead. The referee was summoned to consult VAR but a technical failure resulted in a delay of 17 minutes before he was able to deliver his decision to uphold the goal.

The Enppi players stormed off the pitch in protest and the match was delayed for 25 minutes until the club's president persuaded them to return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023