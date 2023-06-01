Diksha leads group of five Indian women at Helsingborg Open

Diksha Dagar, who finally found some form after a long gap, will be looking to build on last week's result as she gets ready for the Helsingborg Open at Allerum Golf Club here on Friday. This is the first of two weeks of action in Sweden.

Along with Diksha, there will be four other Indians -- 2022 Hero Women's Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor, Seher Atwal and Tvesa Malik. It has been a modest season for most of the Indian women, even though Aditi Ashok is leading the LET's Race to Costa Del Sol. Aditi has been dividing her time between LET and the LPGA. Aditi, who has won once, finished second once and third once in four LET starts in 2023, is playing on the LPGA this week. This year, she has also been in the Top-5 in LPGA twice.

Diksha, one of the only two Indians to have won on the LET, emerged winner in 2019 and since then has been searching for a second title though she was part of the winning team at the Aramco Series London a couple of years back. Diksha was tied sixth, after being second after 36 holes at the Belgian Ladies Open last week.

There is a lot of churn expected this week as six of the Top-10 are not taking part this week. The winner this week can hope for a good upward jump in the Order of Merit. This year's star performers in the field in Helsingborg are Ana Pelaez Trivino, Klara Davidson Spilkova and Chiara Noja.

Pelaez currently sits third in the Race to Costa Del Sol and will be feeling fresh after taking a week off at the Belgian Ladies Open. The same can also be said for Davidson Spilkova, who sits fourth in the standings and will be teeing up at Allerum following a runner-up finish at the Aramco Team Series – Florida Individual event.

Then, there's 17-year-old Noja, who like Spilkova finished second in her most recent event in Belgium to jump to fifth. All three will be vying for the title again this week as they chase down Aditi Ashok.

Eight years ago, when the Helsingborg Open was last held, the winner was Nicole Broch Estrup and she is back this week.

