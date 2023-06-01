Left Menu

Formula 1: Carlos Sainz sets negotiation deadline on his Ferrari contract

Scuderia Ferrari's driver Carlos Sainz is keen on resolving his long-term future in Formula 1 before the start of the next season. Sainz's contract with Ferrari expires at the end of 2024

Carlos Sainz (Photo: Twitter/Scuderia Ferrari). Image Credit: ANI
Scuderia Ferrari's driver Carlos Sainz is keen on resolving his long-term future in Formula 1 before the start of the next season. Sainz's contract with Ferrari expires at the end of 2024. Sainz has stated that he wants to resolve his future in F1 before going into the next season. "Obviously I don't want to reveal what my strategies are in terms of contractual negotiations because it's something that I never disclose," Sainz was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"But if you've heard me in interviews in the past, I've always said I like going into an F1 season knowing where I'm going to race the year after, because I went through that experience at Renault and I didn't enjoy it at all, the way everything panned out, so that would be my target," he added. Sainz added that he wants to avoid the same mistake he made in 2018 when he was driving for Renault without knowing if he would be with the team for the next season.

Sainz hinted at a deadline to his team for the contract negotiation. "Not necessarily this year but before the start of next year or during the start of next year." As per Sky Sports, Sainz has also been linked with a move to Audi when the German manufacturer enters F1 in 2026. Sainz currently stands at sixth rank in the Drivers' championship ranking 2023 with 48 points.

He is six points ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc who stands at the Seventh position in the Drivers' championship ranking 2023. (ANI)

