India to send under-15, under-20 teams for participation in Asian Championships scheduled for July

The ad-hoc committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced on Thursday that it will send teams in under-15 and under-20 groups to participate in 2023 Under-20 & Under-15 Asian Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling Championships being held at Jordan from July 12 to 20. The body also announced that the trials for the same will be conducted at Sonipat from June 5 to June 8.

"The Ad-hoc Committee of Wrestling Federation of India is sending the Indian U15 & U20 Wrestling Teams for participation in 2023 Under-20 & Under-15 Asian Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling Championships are being organized at Amman City [Jordon] from 12th to 20th July 2023," said a statement issued by the body. "The open selection trials for selecting the Indian U15 & U20 wrestling teams for participation in the above said championship will be held at SAI RC, Sonepat from June 5-8 2023," added the statement.

The registration of the wrestlers is being done through a portal and till now 2,406 entries from all over the country have been received. The registration for the same is open till June 3, 5:00 PM. Earlier, on April 24, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will form an ad hoc committee to conduct the elections to the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)