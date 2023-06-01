Sports News Roundup: Marlins rally to beat Josh Hader, Padres; Vegas and Florida set for 'Sun Belt' Stanley Cup Final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruud, Rybakina gain momentum at French Open

Fourth seed Casper Ruud stayed on course to reach consecutive finals at the French Open even as a couple of unheralded names in the women's competition continued to show their immense potential on a sunny Thursday at Roland Garros. Fourth seed Elena Rybakina also booked her third round spot with a 6-3 6-3 victory over rising Czech teenager Linda Noskova as the Wimbledon champion impressed again on Parisian clay as one of the top contenders for the Grand Slam title.

MLB roundup: Marlins rally to beat Josh Hader, Padres

Jean Segura hit the tying single in the bottom of the ninth off the San Diego Padres' star closer Josh Hader and Nick Fortes followed with a walk-off hit down the right field line as the host Miami Marlins rallied for a 2-1 win on Wednesday night. With the Marlins trailing 1-0 entering the ninth, Yuli Gurriel worked a walk against Hader (0-1), who has 13 saves this season. Gurriel advanced on Joey Wendle's sacrifice bunt and scored when Segura smoked a 97-mph sinker past diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Segura took second on the throw home, stole third base and scored easily on Fortes' single.

Motor racing-Verstappen says Red Bull unlikely to win every race

Red Bull could win every grand prix this season but are unlikely to do so, Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen said on Thursday. The dominant champions have won all six rounds to date, four of them in one-two formation and all, with the exception of Australia that finished behind the safety car, by considerable margins.

Sport-More than two dozen Canadian sport organizations asking Trudeau for national inquiry

More than two dozen sport and activist organizations are calling on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to launch a national inquiry into what they say is a toxic culture of abuse in sport in the country, in the latest plea for a widespread examination. "On behalf of thousands of Canadian athletes, we are calling on you to exercise your powers as leader of this country to protect every child, youth, and elite athlete...," said Thursday's letter, which was also posted on social media.

Tennis-Sinner exits French Open after wasting match points in thriller

Jannik Sinner wasted two match points as he was knocked out of the French Open 6-7(0) 7-6(7) 1-6 7-6(4) 7-5 in a second round thriller against German Daniel Altmaier on Thursday. The red-haired Italian, who is often cheered on by six fans dressed as carrots - the Carota boys - and was spotted eating carrots as an on-court snack in Vienna, was not his dominant self as he bowed out after five hours 26 minutes.

NHL-Vegas and Florida set for 'Sun Belt' Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers hope to put the finishing touches to their storybook playoff run when they face the Vegas Golden Knights in an intriguing Stanley Cup Final matchup that gets underway on Saturday. Every game of the best-of-seven series to determine the champions of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season will be played in the Sun Belt for the first time and feature teams who could not have started the playoffs further apart.

Tennis-Swiatek briefly loses focus on way to French Open third round

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a minor blip to secure her spot in the third round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-0 victory over American Claire Liu on Thursday. The world number one, looking to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years, started strongly before briefly struggling on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Soccer-Saturday's game to be last of Messi 'this season', says club

Paris St Germain's home game against Clermont will not necessarily be Lionel Messi's last for the capital side, a club source said after coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday it would be 'his last match at the Parc des Princes'. Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

Chess-Karjakin likely to skip World Cup, Carlsen's coach calls for sanctions

Sergey Karjakin, who last year was banned for publicly backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is unlikely to take part in the World Cup after his social media followers urged him not to participate without the Russian flag or anthem. World number 11 Karjakin missed last year's Candidates Tournament after the international federation (FIDE) handed him a six-month suspension for breaching its code of ethics.

Michael Jordan's 1992 Olympic practice jersey up for auction

A sweat-stained jersey worn by U.S. basketball legend Michael Jordan in a practice session at the 1992 Olympic Games will hit the auction block in Los Angeles in June, estimated to sell at between $400,000 and $600,000. The white jersey with red, white and blue trim and 'USA Basketball' on the front is signed by Jordan and will be auctioned as part of a "Sports Legends" collection of sports memorabilia and collectibles June 23-25.

